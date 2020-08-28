1/1
Phyllis Powell
Phyllis Powell

Burlington - Phyllis Powell died peacefully at The Converse Home on August 28,2020 after a brief illness.

Phyllis was born on August 12, 1928 in Burlington, VT. She attended Ira Allen School, Burlington High School and graduated from the University of Vermont. After graduation she taught elementary school in Burlington.

A gifted musician, Phyllis studied piano and organ, and was the organist at St Luke's Episcopal Church in St. Albans. She loved music and passed that love on to her children and grandchildren. She began acting classes in her mid-70s with an emphasis on improvisation. She played roles in a number of local productions as well as performing off-Broadway in New York at age 80. She loved her time in the theatre!

Phyllis was a kind, perceptive and loving person with many dear friends and acquaintances. She was a member of All Saints Church and cherished her times with her PEO sisters.

Phyllis leaves behind her sister Janice Mudgett, son John Davis (Wanda Stetson), and grandchildren George Davis (Audrey Feldman), Timothy Davis, Katie Wilder (Nick), Emily Fortune (Rudy) and Elizabeth Davis, as well as great-grandchildren Tylie Rose Fortune and Cooper Wilder.

She was pre-deceased by her parents Professor George and Helen Dykhuizen, her son Richard Davis and her daughter Allyson LeDoux. She was also pre-deceased by husbands Philip Davis and Homer Powell.

The family would like to express our gratitude to the staff at Converse Home for their kind and loving care during her time there.

Arrangements are in care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County. To send online condolences to her family please visit

www.cremationsocietycc.com.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Chittenden County
261 Shelburne Rd
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 861-3058
