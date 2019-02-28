|
Phyllis Roselli Brozicevic
- - Phyllis Roselli Brozicevic passed away at her home on February 21, 2019, after a full life. She was born in Chicago on July 9, 1917, the daughter of Michele and Mary Grace Roselli, the 5th of 8 children. When Phyllis was 7 her family moved to Indiana. There she had a wonderful childhood, although not as wonderful for her parents as she and her brother Mario set fire to their parents' closet looking for presents, and with her cousin Jimmy she sawed her mother's couch in half. (She never explained what inspired that.) When Phyllis was 16 the family moved back to Chicago. Phyllis always said she had the best of both worlds growing up in the country, but moving back to the "big city" when she was older.
Phyllis worked with her father and brothers in their business and in various office positions, but she was a natural born salesperson. Her father said she could get a telephone pole to speak. In the 1960's she sold real estate in Ft. Lauderdale, something she loved. Later, with her husband Martin, she owned Amboy Monuments in Staten Island. While in NY she enjoyed visiting museums and art galleries. After retiring to VT Phyllis took up quilting with a passion. With her eye for design and color, she created beautiful quilts and Christmas skirts that are treasured by family members.
Phyllis made two trips to Italy, the first with her mother and brother Mario to the town in Abruzzi where their family was from, and later with her brother Joe, trips that were very special to her.
Phyllis was always eager to try something new and different. When asked where she wanted to go for her 94th birthday, she said she had never been to a Thai restaurant. That was first of many Thai dinners that she enjoyed.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter Peggy; brother Joseph Roselli; sister Betty Scirpo and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Martin; sister Lucy Pace; brothers Fred (Carmie), Victor (Evelyn), Sam (Christine), Mario (Isabel); brother-in-law Paul Scirpo; sister-in-law Delores Roselli; and nephews Michael and Dan Roselli.
The family would like to thank long-time caregivers Joyce Guyette and Carol Baker for making it possible for Phyllis to remain in her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the spring. Those who wish may make contributions in Phyllis' memory to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019