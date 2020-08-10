Pierrette M. Lupien
Morrisville - Pierrette M. Lupien passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the University of Vermont Medical Center. Pierrette was born in Montreal, Quebec on July 24, 1938, the third of twelve children of Jean Paul and Antionette Chartrand. Pierrette was raised in Montreal, attended nursing school, and graduated in 1959. Pierrette met and married the love of her life, John Lupien Sr., and together they built a remarkable life together that would bring them from Montreal and the small enclaves of Quebec, on to the beauty of northern Manitoba, Ontario and ultimately to Vermont where they settled with their family. Pierrette taught herself to speak English, adapted to life in the United States, and proudly became a U.S. Citizen in 1993.
Pierrette worked every day of her life, including her career in nursing. Residing in Stowe, VT for many years, she was a warm and familiar fixture at Grand Union, The Innsbruck Inn, and during an eight year residence in South Burlington, enjoyed her work at the Holiday Inn Express and Allenwood Senior Living. Most recently, she volunteered at Copley Hospital. Never able to sit still, she found joy and purpose in her work and constantly doted on her family. The mere hint of a family gathering sparked the creation of her famous spaghetti sauce, a family favorite, Shepherd's Pie, or rich beef stew that every one of her grandchildren devoured. Her home was always warm, welcoming, and ever spotless. Loving and thoughtful to a fault, pure joy radiated when she was surrounded by her family.
Pierrette is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Chantal and James Binginot, her son John and mother of his children Cheryl Lupien, her daughter and son-in-law Manon O'Connor and John Crabbe, and her daughter and son-in-law Andrée and Shawn Smith. She also leaves her six grandchildren: Alison O'Connor Sutherland and husband Stuart, Erica Lupien, Matthew Binginot, Jordan Lupien, Taylor Small, and Jacob Lupien, and she is survived by three step-grandchildren, John W. Crabbe and Mackenzie and Ashlyn Smith, as well as her youngest sister, France Chartrand, numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, and extended family, and many dear friends. She was predeceased by her husband, John J. Lupien and her son-in-law, Arthur O'Connor, as well as her parents and ten of her siblings. In addition, in May 2020, Pierrette said goodbye to her beloved Bichon Frise, Savannah, her constant companion of 13 years.
Pierrette's family would like to express deep gratitude toward the staff of the University of Vermont Medical Center Surgical Intensive Care Unit for the extraordinary care provided, and especially Dr. Bill Charash for his compassion and heroic efforts.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at Blessed Sacrament Church, 728 Mountain Road, Stowe, Vermont. Friends are welcome, observance of the current Vermont social distancing guidelines and mask mandate are required.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Pierrette can be made to the University of Vermont Children's Hospital, 111 Colchester Avenue, Burlington, Vermont 05401 or give.uvmhealth.org
