Rachael Marian Kirby
Rachael Marian Kirby died on January 16,2020. Rachael was born June 7, 1920 in Tipton Indiana. She attended Earlham College as a young woman and later in life graduated from the International School of Design. Throughout her life, she shared her design and decorating skills with many, including friends and family. She was always active in local flower arranging shows and served on the Vermont State Beautification Board. With her husband, Parnell, she co-chaired the United Way Fund Drive in Vermont for two years. A highlight in her life was her involvement with Christ Church Presbyterian of Burlington, Vermont. She was an active member and served as Deacon for a number of years. This church embodied her view that the religious community should serve those most in need. Locally, she was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Mt Dora. Rachael was preceded in death by her husband, Parnell Kirby.
Her remaining family include daughters, Dr. Deborah Forgays, Bellingham, WA, and Cynthia Buck, Meredith N.H., four loving grandsons Jonathan Forgays, Michael Forgays, Eric Buck, Matthew Buck, and five lively great grandchildren, Alexandra Childers, Anna Forgays, Nathaniel Childers, Keegan Buck and Reed Buck. Rachael's family was the focus and love of her life. A celebration of her life will be held at The Garden of Life Chapel in Waterman Village, Mt Dora, Florida on Saturday, January 25,2020 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Habitat for Humanity, one of Rachael's favorite charities.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020