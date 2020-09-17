Rachella (Ruthie) Bolton
Bennington - Rachella (Ruthie) Bolton, 71 a resident of Jefferson Heights passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday morning September 15, 2020. The daughter of Holocaust survivors David and Sonia (Bebelski) Mac, she was born in Innsbruck, Austria on January 26, 1949. They immigrated to the United States through Ellis Island when she was an infant. Ruthie was raised and educated in Rutland where she was Salutatorian of the Class of 1966, she graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1970 from the University of Vermont with a Degree in Mathematics, and later obtained her Masters Degree in Teaching from the College of St. Joseph. She taught Mathematics in Hingham, MA for 3 years prior to her 32 year career as a Math Teacher at Mt. Anthony Union High School. She was an active and current member for several years in Delta Kappa Gamma (International Society for Key Women Educators). Ruthie leaves her husband Raymond G. Bolton whom she met while attending UVM, they have made their home in Bennington for all 47 years of their marriage, her children Joanna Bolton Probola and her husband JP of Oxford, FL, Margery Hajek and her husband Thomas of Downington, PA and Jason Bolton and his wife Emily of New Castle, CO. Eight grandchildren that were the shining light of her life and was affectionately known as "MeeMee": Katherine, Lillian and David Probola, Harper, Whitney and Wesson Hajek and Rosalie and Violet Bolton, her older brother Israel Mac and his wife Cookie of Rutland, younger sister Sally Mac Williams and her husband Will of Concord, MA, also several nieces and nephews she treated like her own children. Her parents pre-deceased her. She loved her current and past beloved pets, that her neighbors will always remember her walking up and down Jefferson Heights. In light of the ongoing pandemic and in keeping with Jewish rituals, services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial gifts in Ruthie's memory be made to the Second Chance Animal Center or Aiden's Heart Foundation through the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
. Ruthie was a well known member of the community and was a perpetual "bucket filler" with limitless generosity for others. She will be missed by so many.