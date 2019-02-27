|
|
Raelene Lillian Emerson
Burlington - Raelene Lillian Emerson, passed peacefully from this world to heaven Sunday, February 10, 2019 after a short illness at Birchwood Terrace in Burlington, VT, surrounded by loving family. She was born April 14, 1935.
Raelene is predeceased by sons, Andy and John, by her parents, Raymond and Violet Buxton, 3 brothers, and 2 sisters. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Linde Emerson Sr., children, Jerry Gallo, Christine Gallo, Donna Gallo and Jim Chisholm, Juliann and Doug, and Linde Emerson Jr., 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and sisters: Florence, Jeanette, Linda and Victor, and Sally, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Raelene and Linde owned country stores in Perkinsville and Alburg, VT. They enjoyed traveling from VT to CA, visiting family. In VT, they managed state parks, making lifetime friends.
Raelene cared for her family diligently showing a great deal of love and care.
Raelene retired from Walmart Pharmacy after 20 years. Her favorite pastimes were visiting family, baking, and sewing. She sold her handcrafted items in craft fairs, flea markets, and gave them lovingly to family and friends. She also loved thrift store shopping. She made friends everywhere she went. She was devoted to her family and was loved and respected by all.
A celebration of her life will take place Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Smiley School, Bolton, VT, 12 pm to 4pm. The family will provide flowers food. Contributions may be mailed c/o Christine Gallo, P. O. Box 1097, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 27, 2019