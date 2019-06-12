|
|
Ralph Bruere Hunt
Las Vegas, NV - Ralph Bruere Hunt, 51, a resident of Las Vegas, previously of East Andover, NH, and Essex Junction, VT, passed away at Sunrise Hospital Medical Center on April 30, 2019 with his wife at his side. He was cremated at Palm Eastern Mortuary in Las Vegas.
He was born May 25, 1967 in Poughkeepsie, NY to George Bruere and Judith Evelyn (Malm) Hunt. He was educated in the Poughkeepsie area. After moving to East Andover, NH, he worked for Harris Family Furniture as the warehouse manager and Pizza Market as the delivery manager of two locations. Ralph was adventurous, a hard worker, loving husband, stepfather and grandfather, and cared for others with an open and compassionate heart.
Ralph married Debra L. (Tuure) Curebanas on February 26, 2006 in East Andover. She survives in Las Vegas along with his stepdaughter, Kristina M. Curebanas (Arnold Tito) and his mother-in-law, Mary (Brow) Tuure. He is also survived by his parents, his brother, Errol K. Hunt in Poughkeepsie, and his sister, Cherie N. (Hunt) Rizza (Christopher), Tillson, NY, 2 stepsons, Jason (Leah Sage) Curebanas, Summit, MO, and Adonis (Jane Healy) Curebanas, Essex Jct., VT, and 4 grandchildren, Ryker and Rhys Curebanas (VT), Olivia Curebanas (MO) and Sophie Tito (NV), many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his father-in-law, Donald Tuure, and his paternal and maternal grandparents.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Freedom Plains United Presbyterian Church, La Grangeville, NY, at 3 pm followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall of the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ralph's name to Divine Cosmos (David Wilcock) or Sirius Disclosure (Dr. Stephen Greer). Arrangements in Poughkeepsie are being done by the family. Assistance being provided by William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 12, 2019