|
|
Ralph E. Putnam
Burlington - Ralph E. Putnam, 86, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Birchwood Terrace in Burlington, after a 10 year battle with A.L.S. (Lou Gehrig's disease).
Ralph was born January 10, 1933 to Ralph E. and Evelyn (Whiting) Putnam in Sheldon Springs, VT. After graduation from Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans in 1951, he entered the U.S. Navy for 4 years, serving aboard the Aircraft Carriers U.S.S. Coral Sea, U.S.S. Randolph and U.S.S. Lake Champlain.
In 1957 Ralph married the former Mary Louise Lemnah of East Highgate, VT and shortly thereafter the couple became residents of Burlington where Ralph was employed as a Letter Carrier with the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years. After retirement at the age of 55, Ralph continued to work part time for 19 1/2 years as driver and handyman at the Converse Home until early symptoms of A.L.S. began.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary; and their 3 children, daughter, Patricia (Chris) Thomas; sons, Randall (Penny) Putnam and Brian (Kristie) Putnam; as well as grandchildren, Crystal (Nick) Cabrera, Brittany (Luc) Mullally, Ciara Putnam, Trevor Thomas, Jordan Putnam, Tatianna, Cory and Alex Putnam; also great granddaughters, Olivia, Ellie and Piper Mullally and Emma Cabrera. Also surviving are his brother, Richard and sister, Reba (Lewis) Meunier; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ralph and Claire Lemnah. In addition to his parents Ralph was predeceased by his brothers, Clinton and Clifford and sisters-in-law, Edna and Esther Putnam.
The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the many caregivers from the V.N.A., Bayada Hospice, Birchwood Terrace and Armistead for the excellent care given to Ralph.
In accordance with Ralph's wishes there will be no visiting hours. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 20, 2019