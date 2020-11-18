Ralph Edward Runne
Essex - Ralph Edward Runne, 64, loving husband and father, passed away peacefully on November 14th, 2020, at his home in Essex, Vermont.
Ralph was born on October 1, 1956, in Elizabeth, NJ to Walter Sr. and Lillian (Abrams) Runne. A man of God, Ralph lived his years sharing the teachings of Christ through his selflessness and positivity. As a central part of his life, Ralph was grateful for the companionship and life-long connections made through his worship, and through the small study group he was a part of, based at Essex Alliance Church.
He enjoyed a long and fulfilling career in precision machining, beginning with his experience at his family's business Runne Tool in Roselle, NJ. Later, Ralph worked for Pre-Tech Precision Machining in Williston, Vermont for 22 years.
Ralph had a passion for leadership, and spent many years volunteering his time and wisdom as a troop leader with the Boy Scouts of America. A mentor to countless young men in his community, Ralph made life-long friendships with ease. His independent nature, compassionate character, and his genuine interest in others' success made him easy to call a true friend. Ralph championed the ideals of honesty, understanding, and passion in all that he did. He was a true professional at his craft, and a consummate father figure at home.
Ralph also enjoyed many hobbies and interests. He spent his childhood summers at his family's New Jersey lake house on Greenwood Lake, which inspired a life-long pursuit of bass fishing. Ralph would spend hours meticulously preparing his fishing tackle for the following days' trip. He would often wake up his young boys in the early morning to fish the pristine waters found all around Vermont. Wood working was also a passion Ralph enjoyed; he built Adirondack style furniture throughout the 1990's, many examples of which can still be seen proudly displayed on his customers' porches more than 20 years later. On the weekends, Ralph enjoyed driving their Miata convertible with LeeAnn by his side. They relished numerous travels along the scenic country roads of Vermont. With a license plate that read "RFUNCAR," it would bring a smile to many on the road.
Perhaps the most notable aspect of Ralph's character was that his personality was contagious. His best traits live on in the lives of his family and friends, perpetuating the spirit of love and kindness Ralph was known for.
Ralph was preceded in death by his father, Walter Sr. and is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, LeeAnn, his son Douglas (Michelle) and granddaughter Paige, his son Adam (Jacqueline) and grandson Henry, his mother Lillian, his brother Walter (Anne), his sister Judy (Neal), and countless friends.
Special thanks must be given to Ralph's employer, Pre-Tech Precision Machining for their endless support while Ralph navigated a years-long battle with cancer. Their generosity, grace, and flexibility allowed Ralph to focus on his wellbeing and his family during a very difficult time.
Ralph's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude for the wonderful care he was given during his battle with pancreatic cancer, specifically Dr. Maura Barry, nurse Ashley Cohen and numerous other nurses at UVM that Ralph enjoyed getting to know. The care Ralph received from the team at Bayada Hospice was remarkable and sincerely appreciated by his family.
A celebration of Ralph's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County.
To send online condolences, please visit cremationsocietycc.com