Ralph Foote Kingsland Jr.
Gardnerville, NV - Ralph Foote Kingsland Jr. 70 of Gardnerville, Nevada (formerly of Milton, Vermont) passed away on February 28, 2019 at home after a lengthily illness. Ralph was born on February 14, 1949 in Burlington, Vt. to Ralph F. Kingsland Sr. and Helen (Brill) Kingsland. Ralph is survived by his daughter Sarah E. Ryan and grandchildren Hunter and Ashlee Ryan of Enola, Pa. His son Douglas M. Kingsland and granddaughter BriAnna of New Cumberland, Pa. He is also survived by his brothers, Roger K. Kingsland (Sandy) of Carson City, Nevada, Bruce D. Kingsland (Cindy) of Gardnerville, Nevada and Scott F. Kingsland (Carmen) of Milton, Vt.
Ralph was employed by IBM for 15 yrs.; Green Mnt. Messenger for 12 years and was a volunteer fireman with the So.Burlington Fire Dept. for 15+ years.
He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Ralph was predeceased by his parents and his brother Wayne R. Kingsland.
A memorial service will be held in May, date will be announced later.
Arrangements were provided by FitzHenry's Carson Valley Funeral Home.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 9, 2019