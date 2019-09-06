|
Ralph G. Maietta
Milton - Ralph G. Maietta of Milton passed away unexpectedly on Sat. Aug. 31, 2019. Ralph grew up in the Little Italy neighborhood of Burlington and later South Burlington where he graduated from South Burlington High School. He worked at IBM for 30 years, where he met the love of his life, his little Debbie Doo, Debra L. Ploof. They married on July 16, 1988.
After retirement from IBM, Ralph worked a few jobs, including with his son Arnold Ploof III at Birnn Chocolates of Vermont.
Ralph leaves behind his son, Arnold Ploof III and his partner Jodie Bacon of Essex Jct.; his grandchildren Ryan Ploof and Autumn Ploof, both of Georgia, VT. He is also survived by his sister, Carmie Rowell and her husband Steve Rowell of Hinesburg; his sister-in-law Jamie LaFrance and her husband Lloyd of Milton; his aunts Carmella Nana and Corrine Bove Maietta, both of Burlington; many nieces and nephews, whom he loved very much.
Ralph was predeceased by his wife Debbie Maietta; his parents Vincent and Angela Maietta; his mother-in-law and father-in-law Alice and James Collins; and nephew Lucas LaFrance.
Ralph enjoyed watching his NY Giants, NY Yankees and Boston Celtics. He enjoyed traveling to his favorite vacation spot, Walt Disney World, with his loving family.
Ralph was very proud recently, watching his little Hunny Bunny Autumn Ploof attend prom and graduate high school. He also looked forward every Thursday night to watching, Mr. 300 Ryan Ploof bowl. He loved his grandkids with all his heart.
Ralph also leaves behind his beloved cat, Willow. Together they could be seen sitting outside keeping the neighborhood safe. He was known as the Neighborhood Grandpa.
Thank you to the Fentons for being great neighbors and friends throughout the years.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Malletts Bay Cemetery, West Lakeshore Dr., Colchester with Rev. John Feltz officiating. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 6, 2019