|
|
Ramona B. Wimble
Georgia - Ramona B. Wimble, 91, died peacefully early Monday July 15, 2019 at the Franklin County Rehab. Center following a long illness.
Ramona was born on September 9, 1927 in Milton, the daughter of William and Gladys (LaPoint) Ellis.
On June 16, 1946, she married Maurice Wimble in a double wedding with her sister-in-law, at the Georgia Plains Baptist Church.
She and Maurice farmed in Georgia of most of their lives.
Ramona is survived by her children Brenda Ryan and her husband Harold of Florida, Robert Wimble of Georgia and Scott Wimble and his wife JoAnn of Swanton, by 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and several great great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Maurice in 1998 and all 4 of her siblings, Idabelle (Ellis) Wimble, Bob Ellis, Alfred Ellis and Nancy (Ellis) Martin.
There will be no visiting hours.
Memorials in Ramona's name may be made to the Franklin County Home Health, 3 Home Health Circle # 1, St. Albans, VT., 05478.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11 am at the Milton Village Cemetery.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 18, 2019