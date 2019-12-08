|
Ramona P. Hallock
Bristol - On Saturday, December 7, 2019, Ramona P. Hallock passed away peacefully after complications from a stroke. She was born July 28 1932, in New Haven, VT., the son of Raymond Poulin and Anna Meehan. She graduated valedictorian of her class at Bristol High School in 1950. She worked for many years as a secretary and bookkeeper. After marrying her husband, Donald, she worked for many years in support of their dairy farm. She served as Library Trustee for several years for the town of New Haven.
Her favorite pastime was camping and traveling with her husband and close friends for many years to Florida and South Padre Island, TX where many new friends were made. They were seasonal campers at Bulwagga Bay Campground in Port Henry, NY. for over 25 years. She enjoyed visiting with friends, playing cards, and spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren.
Ramona was predeceased, in 2011, by her husband of 39 years, Donald. She is survived by; her daughter, Claire Cyr, and her sons, Clinton Cyr and wife, Kathy, their daughters, Olivia and Julia, and Curtis Cyr and wife, Kendra, their son Colton; her son Jay Jipner and wife, Susan, and their daughters, Paige Jipner and partner, Ryan Emilio, and children, Aiden, Levi and Avery, Chelsea Szarejko and husband, Joseph, their children Emmett and Callie, Shannon Jipner, and Courtney Jipner and partner Ryan Boehme; her son, Todd Jipner and wife, Cathy, and their sons, Eric Jipner and wife, Kari, their children Mackenzie, Landon, and Everly, Brett Jipner and wife, Erin, their daughters Noelle and Natalie, Cody Jipner and partner Chrystal, and son Landon, and Mark and partner Claire; her son, Vaughn Jipner, and his children, Logan Jipner, Mclain Jipner, and Vaughnesa Jipner; her daughter June Hallock and her daughters, Martha Fidalgo and husband, Michael, their daughter Mabelle, Maggie Ploof and husband, Kody, their daughter, Jayden, Mavis Stansbery and partner, Kaleb Shepard, their daughters, Kylee and Sophee; her daughter, Gail Yandow and her daughter, Jacklyn Deyo and husband, Will, their children Avery, Wyatt, and Oliver, and her son, David Yandow; her daughter, Sally Vella and husband, Victor, their daughter, Katelynn Mathis, her daughters Lee Ila, Aven, and Evlynn, and their son, Anthony Vella and partner Leandrea Sanchez, and children Leo and Mia; her daughter, Teresa Gallison and husband, Lyle, and their daughter, Lindsay Gallison and son Cason, and their sons, Mitchell Gallison and partner Kendall Newkirk, and Chase Gallison and partner Ashley Meacham and her daughter Oaklynn.
Our family would like to extend our thank you to all who helped care for her at the Post Acute Care Unit at Helen Porter Rehabilitation and Nursing.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Bristol. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in New Haven. Friends may call at Brown-McClay Funeral Home in Bristol on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bristol Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 227, Bristol, VT 05443. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019