Randy Bruce "B-ski" Echo, 73, of Burlington & Stowe, Vermont, passed away on the morning of Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at McClure Miller Respite House surrounded by his loving family, going out on his terms.
Randy was born on January 5, 1947 in Burlington, VT to his parents Ralph & Dorothy Echo. Randy graduated from Rice Memorial High School in 1965 where he was widely known as "the black cat". He then attended Johnson State College graduating in 1970 with a degree in History. Randy married Bernarda (Bernie) Maggiani on June 12, 1976. Randy & Bernie spent a few years in Rutland, VT where both Marisa Beth and Ryan Patrick were born. Randy & Bernie moved to Burlington where he began Echo Real Estate which flourished for many years. His professional career then led him to Burlington Subaru where Randy's keen sense of knowing how to deal with people shined its brightest. Randy's greatest pride throughout his life set firmly in Marisa & Ryan's accomplishments from watching Marisa play soccer & softball to the many years on the sidelines of Ryan's football games at Buck Hard Field, to the many mountains (with an affinity to Stowe) to see Ryan compete in ski racing while at MMSC, Randy was in his glory at every event. When Marisa & Ryan's accomplishments moved towards adulthood, Randy remained the ever-proud parent while the focus of his joy turned towards watching his grandson Felix become a true competitor playing hockey. Randy's hobbies included sailing on Lake Champlain, skiing at Stowe Mountain Resort, golf outings with his buddies, playing years of mens league basketball around Burlington, and running road races. He could often be found watching a wide variety of sporting events with arm-chair quarterback play-by-play rivaled by few. A special note should be made about Randy's pre-deceased beloved golden retriever Ty, who was the only one to give Randy any competition in the competitive napping category.
During Randy's final days, the tremendous outpouring of love and support from family & friends can best be described as heartwarming, and brought everyone together to not mourn the loss of an incredible man, but to celebrate the indelible impact that Randy had left on so many. Randy didn't want pity; he wanted a Party and he received one.
The family would like to extend its deepest gratitude for the compassionate care and love Randy received from all the doctors and nurses at the University of Vermont Medical Center as well as the entire staff at McClure Miller Respite House. We will forever be grateful for the memories made on his last days, as well as the life-long friends who came to be by Randy's side within minutes of learning of his condition. Randy's "kids" was a reach far beyond just Marisa & Ryan; the sheer number of Marisa & Ryan's friends who absolutely needed to talk to, sit with, or simply tell Randall B how much he was loved, was nothing shy of impressive. From Randy's many years in the professional community, from Echo Real Estate to Burlington Subaru onto his final days driving "Classic Cabs" in Stowe VT, his friends and close colleagues remain countless.
Randy is survived by his daughter Marisa Beth (Echo) Moneta and his grandson Felix, of Frisco, TX, son Ryan Patrick, of Stowe, VT/ Tampa, FL, and former wife yet dearest friend Bernie, of Burlington. He also leaves his brother Craig Echo and his wife Andrea, of Burlington, his sister Sherrie Miner and her husband Keith, of Burlington, his sister Judith Joachim and her husband Phil, of Wesley Chapel, North Carolina. Randy also leaves eight nieces & nephews, and nine grandnieces & nephews.
In respect of Randy's wishes there will be no calling hours. A Celebration and Reception of his life will be held in June at a venue on Lake Champlain. There will be a service announcement in the BFP of the time and place at a later date. As well, there is a Facebook page "In memory of Randy B. Echo" which will also have all the details of the Celebration of life ceremony as the time comes near. Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com. Please join and share stories of the Legacy of Randy.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020