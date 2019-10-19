|
Randy Myott
Randolph - Randy Myott, 58, died peacefully at home under the loving care of his partner, Michele Green. Randy was predeceased by his father, Wayland Myott, his mother, Mary Myott and grandparents, Sanford and Zilda Myott. He is survived by his two sons, Jesse and Noah, three grandchildren, sister, Tammy Hinchey and his step- mother, Patricia Myott.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 26th at 11:00 a.m. at the Plains Cemetery in Hyde Park. Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019