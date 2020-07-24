Raphael E. Victory



Raphael 'Ray' Victory passed away on July 13, 2020 in Hospice Care in Stuart Florida due to chronic health issues and COVID 19. He was born on March 8, 1945 in Burlington, son of Emery and Elizabeth (Haynes) Victory. Ray graduated from South Burlington HS and attended UVM.



He worked in various business positions including Real Estate Sales, Tax Assessor and Store Management primarily in the Burlington area.



He is survived by his sister Susan Victory of South Burlington, sister-in-laws Cheryl Victory of Florida and Carole Victory of Virginia, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Deborah, and brothers Gary, Bruce and Bill.



Memorial gifts may be made to the UVM Children's Hospital, Development Office, 111 Colchester Ave, Burlington, VT or to Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St Albans, VT.



Memorial services will be held at a later time.









