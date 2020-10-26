Dr. Raquel Eidelman Cohen



Dr. Raquel Eidelman Cohen was born in Lima, Peru in 1922. She was considered an international expert in the field of mental health intervention and assistance to survivors of disasters. She received a Masters in Public Health from the Harvard School of Public Health and a M.D. from Harvard Medical School. Her class (Class of 1949) was the first class that admitted women to HMS. Dr. Cohen was the last surviving female member of this class.



Prior to moving to Miami in 1980, Dr. Cohen was the Superintendent of the Erich Lindemann Mental Health Center in Boston Massachusetts. She has also served as the Associate Director of the Laboratory of Community Psychiatry for the Harvard Medical School Department of Psychiatry and as the Psychiatric Director at the Norfolk Mental Health Center.



She moved to Miami in 1980 to work with the Office of Refugee Resettlement during the Mariel Boatlift, responsible for developing programs for unaccompanied minors who traveled to the United States from Cuba. She later served as the Associate Director of the Child/Youth Psychiatry for the University of Miami Medical School and the Director of the Children's Center at the Florida State Attorney General's Office under Attorney General, Janet Reno.



Dr. Cohen passed away on October 21,2020 at the age of 98.Up until her passing she never lost her sense of curiosity, her love of learning, listening to opera, and her love and gratitude for this Country as well as her love and nostalgia for Perú and the Peruvian people.



Above all she loved her family.



She is predeceased by her parents, Samuel and Pola Eidelman; husband, Lawrence Cohen; son Michael Cohen; and son-in-law Larry Austin. She is survived by her daughters Sarita Austin of Colchester, Vermont and Polita Cohen Glynn (Peter Glynn) of Miami; her grandchildren and great grandchild, Travis Cohen (Katie Lepri), Lance Austin, Dr. Daniel Austin (Emily Rowan Austin and Jette Aileen Austin), Daniel Glynn, Nash Glynn and Robbie Glynn; and daughter-in-law, Dawn Withrow.









