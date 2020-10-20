Raymond A. Jewett
Georgia - Raymond Alexander Jewett, 81, of Georgia Shore RD, Georgia VT, passed away on Oct 11, 2020 at UVM Medical Center Hospital, following a short illness.
He was born on August 8,1939, in Montpelier VT, the son of Carlisle & Edythe Alexander Jewett. Ray was a graduate of Montpelier High School, class of 1957 & attended Johnson State College. On June 26, 1971, in a little church on the Mountain Road in Stowe, VT, he married Patricia Comolli, the love of his life, & together they raised a family & lived 49 years as best friends & partners.
After graduation, Ray worked for Montpelier Public Works, & upon retirement from Vermont Gas Systems, began his own business, US Energy Services, working closely with Utility companies as Agent providing Right of Way services. He loved traveling VT roads in his truck, meeting people, always with the family dog riding along next to him.
During the Vietnam War years, Ray was a Distinguished Marksman for the First United States Army Marksmanship Unit, traveling the United States, winning numerous rifle matches, medals & trophies, providing marksmanship training to soldiers at army posts throughout the country.
Ray was an avid sportsman, hunter, and fisherman, who loved the peacefulness of woods and mountains, being with friends, planning hunting trips & enjoying great adventures.
He hunted Canada, Northeast & Western states, Maine, NH, VT, Utah, Wyoming, & Newfoundland, for Turkey, Duck, Partridge, Deer, Moose, Elk, Caribou, & Antelope.
Ray was a Sponsor of Ducks Unlimited, & Rocky MT Elk Foundation, a member of the American Legion & a Life Member of the NRA & Disabled American Veterans
He loved gardening and, in their early years of marriage, planted large gardens with fruit trees & vegetables harvested for the winter months, & brought home chickens & geese for fresh eggs.
His particular love was growing magnificent hybrid lilies, which were the showpiece of his neighborhood. Raymond was tall in stature, kind in spirit, with a heart big enough to include all his family, & many friends, who will dearly miss him.
Ray is survived by his wife Patricia, daughter Annie & husband Eric Calacci, daughter Mikaila, grandsons Stashu Polewacyk, C. Giovanni Calacci, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and the many friends who loved him. He was predeceased by his parents, and sisters Nedra Orvis, & Polly Orvis.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, October 24, from 1-2pm, with a memorial service to follow at 2pm, at the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd, Burlington. Burial will be later and held privately at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com
