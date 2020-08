Or Copy this URL to Share

Raymond Benway



Burlington - Raymond R. Benway, 95 of Burlington VT. There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday August 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Mark Catholic Church North Ave in Burlington. Burial will follow the Mass at New Mount Calvary Cemetery on Plattsburgh Avenue. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington.









