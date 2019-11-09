|
|
Raymond "Budge" C. Churchill
Raymond "Budge" C. Churchill, 86, died November 7, 2019, at Porter Medical Center as the result of complications from pneumonia.
Churchill was born in Middlebury on January 15, 1933 to Francis and Mildred (Everts) Churchill. He attended schools in Middlebury and the University of Vermont. Thereafter he became co-owner and operator of F.R. Churchill & Sons Oil, Inc., until the mid-1980's.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Teresa Forrest Churchill, his son Kelly Churchill, daughter-in-law Amy Buck Churchill, daughter Karyn Holland, and two granddaughters Leigh Churchill and Althya Holland.
Boating on Lake Dunmore was a favorite activity where he and his family spent their summers. He was also a regular at G. Stone Motors and considered the staff there his second family. After his retirement, he could be found there most days.
As avid members of the Good Sam Club the Churchills took their motor home all over the country. They especially enjoyed travelling to Alaska, where Budge was very proud to catch a 40 lb King Salmon.
Churchill was a member of the Union Lodge #2 F & A.M. of Middlebury and was recently recognized by the Grand Lodge of the Most Ancient and Honorable Society of Free and Accepted Masons of the State of Vermont for 60 years of service. He was also a 43-year member of the York Rite of Middlebury and Cairo Temple of Rutland Vermont. Churchill was also an active Rotarian for over 20 years.
Funeral services will be held on November 19, 2019, at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Middlebury, at 11 am. Officiant will be Rev. Larry Yarbough, co-officiant will be Rev. Catherine Nichols. There will be a reception following at the American Legion, located on 49 Wilson Rd, Middlebury, VT 05753.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Shiner's Hospitals for Children, c/o Cairo Temple Recorder, 51 Washington St., Rutland, Vt., 05701 and the Elizabeth Lund Home, 50 Joy Dr.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019