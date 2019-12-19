|
|
Raymond F. Couture
Winooski - Raymond F. Couture, 56, passed away of a sudden illness on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at UVM Medical Center with family by his side.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 2pm in Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Chapel, 97 Elmwood Ave., Burlington with visitation beginning at 1pm.
Memorial contributions may be sent to be used at the family's discretion. For a complete obituary see our website at www.elmwoodmeunierfuneral
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019