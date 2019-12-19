Services
Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home
97 Elmwood Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 864-5682
Raymond F. Couture

Raymond F. Couture Obituary
Raymond F. Couture

Winooski - Raymond F. Couture, 56, passed away of a sudden illness on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at UVM Medical Center with family by his side.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 2pm in Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Chapel, 97 Elmwood Ave., Burlington with visitation beginning at 1pm.

Memorial contributions may be sent to be used at the family's discretion.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
