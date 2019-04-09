Services
Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home
97 Elmwood Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 864-5682
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Joseph Church
Grand Isle, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Vincent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond H. Vincent Sr.


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond H. Vincent Sr. Obituary
Raymond H. Vincent, Sr.

Burlington - Raymond H. Vincent, Sr., 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019 surrounded by his brothers: David and Gary Vincent; nephew, Mike Dubuque, Sr and step-son and wife, Tory and Jennifer.

He was born on April 16, 1934 in Grand Isle, the son of Clyde W. and Dora V. (Baker) Vincent.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 13 at 1pm in St. Joseph Church, Grand Isle. Later interment, with Military Honors, will be in Grand Isle Cemetery.

Those wishing may send a memorial contribution in care of: Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home, 97 Elmwood Ave., Burlington, VT 05401 to be used at the family's discretion.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now