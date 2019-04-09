|
|
Raymond H. Vincent, Sr.
Burlington - Raymond H. Vincent, Sr., 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019 surrounded by his brothers: David and Gary Vincent; nephew, Mike Dubuque, Sr and step-son and wife, Tory and Jennifer.
He was born on April 16, 1934 in Grand Isle, the son of Clyde W. and Dora V. (Baker) Vincent.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 13 at 1pm in St. Joseph Church, Grand Isle. Later interment, with Military Honors, will be in Grand Isle Cemetery.
Those wishing may send a memorial contribution in care of: Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home, 97 Elmwood Ave., Burlington, VT 05401 to be used at the family's discretion.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 9, 2019