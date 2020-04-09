|
|
Raymond J. Gadue
Winooski - Raymond J. Gadue passed away April 5, 2020 at the McClure-Miller Respite House. He was born on November 5, 1941 to the late Rene and Mary Ann (Matte) Gadue. He married the love of his life Alberta Morits on October 22, 1966 St. Stephen Catholic Church in Winooski, VT. He was a Master Plumber at Fletcher Allen in the DeGoesbriand Unit for 48 years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was an avid junk collector.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Alberta, sister Mary Jane Krebser, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, and sisters Rena Jones, Jackie Albright, and Shirley Labelle.
Due to the current crisis services will be held at a later date. Private burial services were held at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020