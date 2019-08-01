|
|
Raymond L. Dyke
Morgantown, WV - Raymond L. Dyke, 71, of Morgantown, WV, formerly of Hardwick, VT, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on July 29, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. Ray was born on November 22, 1947, to Ernest R. Dyke and Lura Jackson Dyke in Cambridge, VT.
Ray had a long career in the dairy industry working for Cabot Cooperative Creamery and Agri-Mark for a combined total of 34 years. In April 2018 he received the Vanguard Award for his pioneering contributions to the dairy industry from the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association at the International Cheese Technology Expo.
Raymond is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cecile Dufresne Dyke; daughters Wendy Dyke of Andover, NH, and Tabitha Sorensen and her husband Adam of Morgantown, WV.; three grandchildren, Lillian, Owen and Eliot Sorensen; and three girls who loved him as a grandfather, Betsy, Emmi and Cilla Abrahamson of Andover, NH. Ray is also survived by a brother, Robert Dyke of Middlebury, VT and sister, Mrs. Dennis Barr (Nancy) of So. Woodstock, VT. He will also be remembered by his many nieces and nephews.
Raymond was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, John and Roy, and his in-laws Armand and Therese Dufresne.
In honoring Raymond's final wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WV Caring, the non-profit hospice group that was a great support to his family, at PO Box 760, 519 G Road, Arthurdale, WV 26520.
Professional services were provided to the family with the guidance of Smith Funeral & Cremation Care of Westover / Morgantown, WV.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019