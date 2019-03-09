|
Raymond Litchfield
Winooski, formerly of Randolph - Raymond Litchfield, 68, died February 24, 2019, with his wife, children and loved ones by his side in Burlington, VT.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday March 10, 2019 in Barre, VT at the VFW, starting at 1pm.
Raymond was born June 18, 1950 to Henry Litchfield and Virginia (Ginny) Emery.
Ray was a great man. He was rough around the edges and soft in his heart. His granddaughter described him best as a stubborn man with a raspy voice and gentle blue eyes. He swore like a sailor and did what he wanted when he wanted, regardless of what you thought. This just begins to scratch the surface of the man he truly was. A giving man, someone who would help you build a house, fix anything you needed or just party with you like a rock star if that's what you wanted. Not everyone understood his decisions or his matter of fact type personality yet many respected him for the hardworking blue collar amiable man he was.
Ray as a young man loved to ice skate, was a high school gymnast and Sunday School teacher. He joined the Marines out of high school and served his country as such. Ray became a skilled carpenter which he continued the remainder of his adult life. Even on his last days, he wanted to fix things. Ray's interests included hunting, fishing, swimming, playing horseshoes, eating lobster, dancing and spending time with his wife, his two favorite 4 legged babies, Zeke & Shadow and his family and friends.
Ray is survived by his partner and wife of 30 years, Gail Litchfield, 1 sister, Linda Sheldon and 2 brothers, Elroy (Lee) Litchfield and Duane (Pete) Litchfield, 1 son, Scott Litchfield and wife Kerri Litchfield, 5 daughters, Marie Norton, Nicole Belknap and husband Brad Belknap, Jennifer Van Damm, Virginia Litchfield, Robin Greenough and husband Jeff Greenough & Melissa Milem and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who truly were his pride and joy.
Ray was preceded in death by his son Joe Huntley, brother Rolfe (Mike) Litchfield and his parents Henry Litchfield and Virginia (Ginny) Emery.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 9, 2019