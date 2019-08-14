|
|
Raymond Louis Lareau
Burlington - Raymond "Ray" Louis Lareau, 89, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at The Arbors in Shelburne, VT after a period of declining health. He was born April 16, 1930, in Burlington, the son of Delphis and Eva (Caisse) Lareau. Ray was a U.S Army Veteran having served in the Army during the Korean War. After his enlistment, Ray worked at Sears for several years and then General Electric from where he retired in 1990. After his retirement, from General Electric , he did not slow down and worked at the Burlington Free Press and as a Crossing Guard for the Burlington School District. During his free time, Ray enjoyed working on his computer and enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years. He was a devoted father and grandfather and enjoyed when his family visited.
Ray is survived by his five children: Richard Lareau of South Carolina, Chris Lareau and his wife, Kate of Aurora, Ill., Lori Terrien and her husband, Tom of Huntington, Mike Lareau and his wife, Stella of Boscawen, N.H., and George Lareau of Burlington; six grandchildren: Jess Terrien, Emily Terrien, Steven Lareau and his wife, Katie, Keven Lareau, Jordan Lareau and Joshua Lareau and two great-grandsons: Jeffrey and Sammy; one brother, Bernard Lareau and his wife, Rosalieof Waterville, ME; sisters-in-Laws : Rowena Lareau of Essex and Kate Schumpf of Burlington, and several nieces and nephews. Ray was predeceased by his wife Beatrice,: his brothers: Robert, Paul and James Lareau; his sister, Gloria (Lareau) Marshia, little sister Lorraine Lareau and his grandson, Matthew Terrien.
A special thank you is extended to the staff at The Arbors of Shelburne, and Bayada Hospice Services. While at the The Arbors, Ray received great care, love and support through not only their caring staff, but also the wonderful and caring staff from Bayada.
There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 16, 2019, at St. Joseph's Cathedral, Allen Street, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery. Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home, 97 Elmwood Avenue.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 14, 2019