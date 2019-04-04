|
|
Raymond N. Paquette
- - May 26, 1927-April 1, 2019
Raymond N. Paquette passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at Helen Porter Healthcare. He was born in New Bedford, MA, the son of Arthur and Melina (Boudreau) Paquette.
Ray enlisted in the Navy in World War II, joining at the age of seventeen. He was discharged in July of 1946 after he recovered from a knee injury suffered in an airplane crash during his service. In 1947, his family moved from Massachusetts to a farm on North Bingham Street in Cornwall. Shortly after, he met and married Barbara Piper who lived on a neighboring farm. Their marriage lasted almost 53 years, until her death in 2002.
Ray was the last surviving founding member of the Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department. He worked as the shipping supervisor at Polymers Plastic for many years. He also served in the Addison County Sheriff's department as a deputy. For several years, he was on the select board for the Town of Cornwall. He enjoyed gardening and produced a bumper crop in the raised beds he built on his five acres in Cornwall. An avid woodworker and carver, Ray gave away many of his creations to his friends and family, most notably the over three hundred little birds he carved by hand. He never met a stranger and took great pleasure in making life fun and making people laugh, always ready to tell a joke or humorous story. His grandchildren considered him a remarkable grandfather because he was willing to play and build whatever they requested, from stilts to treehouses.
Ray is survived by his daughters Marcia Adams and Lynne Paquette of Middlebury and Alison Ignatowicz of Moyock, NC, his sister Pat Bibeau of Metairie, LA, his brother Paul Paquette of Afton, VA, five beloved grandsons, six beloved great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara, his parents, and five of his seven siblings.
As per his wishes, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Addison County Home Health and Hospice.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 4, 2019