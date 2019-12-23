|
Raymond Ouimette
Colchester - Raymond J. Ouimette, Jr., 78, a lifelong resident of Burlington, died December 19th at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester following a long illness.
He was born April 10, 1941 to Raymond and Ellen (Liberty) Ouimette. He attended area schools, served in both Army and National Guard, and graduated from Manchester, NH Technical Institute. Ray worked in transportation for various employers, but the Champlain Valley Exposition and the Shelburne Museum were his favorites. In 1996 he married Joan (McCullock) Brown of Burlington, who survives. He was a devout Catholic, an active member of the Knights of Columbus, and a professed Secular Franciscan.
Ray's survivors include one sister, Jessie Anne Giroux (Roger) of Colchester, one sister-in-law, Dianne Ouimette of Burlington, three nieces and one nephew. His parents and one brother, Thomas, predeceased him.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Ray at Holy Cross Church in Colchester Monday, December 30, at 11 AM. Visiting hours will be Sunday, December 29, from 2-4 PM at LaVigne Funeral Home in Winooski. In lieu of flowers friends are urged to donate to the .
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019