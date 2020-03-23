|
Raymond R. Benway
It is with a heavy heart that we tell you that Raymond R. Benway died on March 20, 2020, with his daughter by his side. He lived a long life and was looking forward to the next part of his journey. He was born in Burlington on March 23, 1924. He was the son of William Benway and Viola M. Gelinas-Benway, both of whom predeceased him. Raymond later married the love of his life Phyllis M. (Chaperon) on June 19, 1943, she also predeceased him along with his brothers William (Madeleine) Benoit, Donald (Phyllis) Benoit, Ronald (Lucille) Benway Fred (Maryalyn) Myers, as well as son-in-law Dr. Robert Brown. Raymond is survived by his two daughters Susan A. Brown and Sally Rousselle of Burlington, VT. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter as well as nephews, nieces and cousins.
Raymond worked at Nashua Corporation in Nashua, NH for over 27 years, then he worked at IBM retiring in 1989. Raymond served his country in WWII in Europe and the Pacific being discharged in 1952. He was a life member of the chapter #5 in Burlington and Elks #916 in Burlington.
A special thank you to the visiting angels for the care and support also the UVM Health and Hospice.
There will be no calling hours and services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place online condolences.
Donations in his memory in lieu of flowers can be made to one's favorite charity.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020