Raymond R. Greenia
Raymond R. Greenia

Burlington - Raymond R Greenia, 83 of Burlington, VT passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at UVM Medical Center.

He was married to Julienne Greenia for 59 years who survives him. Other survivors include his daughter Gail Greenia, son Gary Greenia, grandson Paul Harshbarger and his father Kevin Harshbarger (Betty), sister Lyndall Wells, sisters-in-law Joan Pariseau, Lucille Bourbeau(Frank), numerous beloved nieces and nephews; and by his special friends Dana Blakely and JoAnn Taft-Blakely. He was predeceased by brothers-in-law Larry and Frank Pariseau, sister in-law Georgette Kane and a special person Helena Danforth.

Ray worked in all areas of the Optical Industry consisting of wholesale, manufacturing and retail, retiring after 50+ years of service. Ray was a member of the Studebaker Drivers Club, The Tri-Spokes Chapter of the Studebaker Drivers Club, The Avanti Owners Association International, Inc. and the Vermont Automobile Enthusiasts.

He had several interests, hunting and fishing in his early days and later in life his interests turned to classic cars, mostly Studebakers and Fords, the great "289"s.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jennifer Gilwee for the wonderful care she provided for Ray over the years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 7, at 10:00am at St. Mark's Church with burial to follow in New Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mark's Church
