Rebecca L. "Becky" Stone
East Fairfield - Rebecca L. "Becky" Stone, age 77, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
She was born on August 25, 1943 in Binghamville, VT to the late Arnold & Joyce (Woodward) Tinker.
While in 8th grade, Becky was on a hayride with a boy by the name of Lane Stone. She gave Lane his first kiss that day, and unbeknownst to either of them - their love story had just begun. They reconnected a few years later at the grange hall in Fletcher when Lane asked her "Do you want to dance?" That dance turned into a lifetime of love filled with great times, hard times, and everything in between.
Becky was happiest when she was around others, especially her children and grandchildren. They were literally her world in every sense of the word. She was always there for them; to help out with running the beer cart, to host Thursday night dinners, to cheer them on from the sidelines, or to just simply be there. Becky loved being there and being present for anything her family was doing. She also enjoyed playing golf, a good game of 500, and belonging to the Loyal order of the Moose - a member since 1977!
She is survived by her husband and best friend, Lane Stone; their children, Carl Stone and his wife Kim, and Kelly Shepard and her husband Brian all of East Fairfield; four grandchildren, Jaime, Jenna, Sam & Jordan; her sister, Joann Champney and her husband George of Bolton; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Kittell of East Fairfield, and Polly Cosgrove of Bakersfield; and many nieces & nephews. Besides her parents, Becky was predeceased by her brother, Dennis Tinker; and brothers-in-law, Doug Stone, Tom Cosgrove, and Donald Kittell.
Friends and family are invited to Becky's Life Celebration to include a funeral service on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM outside at The Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT along the Missisquoi river. Interment will follow in Egypt Cemetery in East Fairfield.
For those who wish, contributions in Becky's memory may be made to the University of Vermont Cancer Center, The Courtyard at Given, 4th Floor North, 89 Beaumont Ave., Burlington, VT 05405.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area's exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com