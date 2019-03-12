|
Reginald Griggs
Craftsbury - Reginald "Reggie" Griggs, 87, of Craftsbury, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vermont.
Friends may call on Friday March 15, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch-Davis & Bouffard Funeral Home in Craftsbury Common from 5-7 P.M. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday March 16, 2019 at the United Church in Craftsbury Common with the Rev. Kim Larose officiating. Spring interment in Branch Cemetery in Cratsbury, VT. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory, may be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com.
