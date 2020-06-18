Reginald R. Perrotte
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Reginald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reginald R. Perrotte

Scotia - Reginald R. Perrotte, 84 of Scotia passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his residence.

Family and friends may call from 9 am to 10:30 am on Monday, June 22nd at The White Funeral Home, 264 N. Ballston Avenue, Scotia.

The Funeral Service will be private for the family.

A Graveside service will be held at 12 pm on Monday at Park Cemetery, Scotia.

Due to COVID-19, masks are required and admittance to the building may be regulated to ensure social distancing.

For online condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
The White Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
22
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The White Funeral Home
264 North Ballston Avenue
Scotia, NY 12302
(518) 377-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 19, 2020
So sorry to hear of Reggies passing. He was a good man with a good heart. He will be missed.
Teresa Benosky
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved