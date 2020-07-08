1/1
Reginald "Reggie" Valley
1935 - 2020
Reginald "Reggie" Valley

Essex Junction - Reginald "Reggie" Valley, age 85, of Essex Junction died July 6th at the Green Mountain Nursing Home after several years of failing health. He was born June 30, 1935 in Colchester, VT to Telesphore Alfred Valley and Doris Bosley Valley.

Reg was a star athlete at Burlington High School in the 1950's. Their basketball team won the state championship and he got to play at the Boston Garden, an impressive feat for a life-long New England sports fan.

Reg is survived by his wife of 62 years, Becky Valley, and his five children - TJ (Lisa), Eddie (Lisa), Reggie, Tom (Laurie), and Michelle. He is also survived by two sisters and a brother (Nancy Salay, Monica Valley Wisehart, and Bob Valley) and was predeceased by two brothers (Roger and Dick Valley). He has nine grandchildren: Ashley, Brittany, Nathan, Heather, Reggie, Lilly, Jessica, David and Jack. Reggie also has two great-grandchildren: Jacob and Wesley. He adored all of them.

Due to the virus there will be no calling hours, however a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2pm on Wednesday, July 15th at St. Lawrence Church on West Street in Essex Junction, where social distancing and wearing masks should be followed. In lieu of flowers, please do a good deed and stay safe. Please visit the Book of Memories found at www.awrfh.com.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
A.W. Rich Funeral Home
57 Main Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 879-4611
