Rene Grimard



Burlington - On Sunday, July 19, 2020, Heaven gained a new woodworker. Any printing or backyard mechanic needs can now be taken care of in the afterlife. If paradise is searching for a new Cub Scout Leader or just all around awesome father, Rene O. Grimard is now there.



Rene is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lois. Countless summers were spent on their Goldwing, going to the coast of Maine to eat lobster or just a morning ride to the P&H truck stop in NH, for, what he thought, was the best breakfast ever. He always said the best food is served where the truckers ate.



Rene was born on May 17, 1937 in Rock Island, Que., Canada, the son of Alphonse and Aurore. Rene had one brother, Marcel (Pam) and his late sisters: Lucille and Anna (LaCount).



He was a loving father of Michael (Hi), Joanne (Richard) Cavallari, Joseph (Judy), Paul (Maria) and Peter (Maryland). It did not matter what time of the day it was if you needed his help, Dad was there. He would show up at your house, with his personal tool belt preferred, to help with any project. No matter how long it took, he was there every day! If you drove off the rode into a ditch at midnight, he would be there to help tow you out. There was an incident one time, he drove up to the Canadian Border in the middle of the night because something was forgotton by one of his traveling kids, and all it cost was a cup of Dunkin Donuts coffee. When it came to his family, there was nothing he would not do. There was no time of day that he would not answer the phone.



He was a proud Grandfather of twelve grandchildren and even two great-grandchildren. An uncounted number of hours were spent babysitting his grandchildren. He never refused a baby-sitting chance. If you could not make it to him, he had no problem traveling to you. "Boca", his nickname, had no problem getting down onto the floor and playing face to face with his grandkids. There was no problem that he could not fix with a tootsie roll or a stop to the Rite Aid toy aisle.



Rene was and avid member of the community. He was always willing to go above and beyond to help anyone in need. He was a member of the Vermont National Guard in his early years. This continued into a position on the Burlington Police Force. He would often tell stories of patrolling North Street in Burlington in the early hours of the morning before shops were opened. After that, he would work as a Journeyman Pressman for the Offset House Publishing Company, which he would retire in 1999. Post retirement, Rene put in hours as a guide and bus driver at the Shelburne Museum. His wife and children were not his only family, Rene took great pride in helping raise hundreds of kids in the Burlington community. For over two and a half decades, Rene was involved in Burlington Cub's Scout Pack 15, where he was a Cub Master. Rene was more than just a father to his children, he also shared his time and gifts with the other children in the community. He trained young boys on how to grow up to be responsible adults, just like he was raising his children. Hiking, camping, knot tying, canoeing, being an active and positive member of the community, whatever he could do to help the young scouts grow into responsible adults, he would do. For this the Boy Scouting Association awarded him many accommodations: the Bronze Pelican, the Silver Beaver and the St. George award were just a few of the many awards that hung on his walls at his home. Many Sundays were started by loading up the family station wagon, grabbing an assortment of 8-track country music tapes and driving to visit all the aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins…too many to name. To Rene, his family was his life.



In lieu of flowers, Rene would like you to donate to the United Service Organization (USO), being in the military himself, he had children and grandchildren who served or are serving his country. He always had a special place in his heart for those who chose to go above and beyond.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in St. Joseph Cathedral with interment following in New Mount Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier.









