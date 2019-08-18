Services
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Vianney Church
160 Hinesburg Road,
South Burlington, VT
Renee Jeanne Grenier Allen


1964 - 2019
Renee Jeanne Grenier Allen Obituary
Renee Jeanne Grenier Allen

South Burlington - Renee Jeanne Grenier Allen passed away at her home in South Burlington on August 1, 2019, after a lengthy illness.

Renee was born in Toms River, New Jersey on May 9, 1964. The youngest of five children, she was adored by her older siblings. Her loving parents, Norman and Theresa Grenier predeceased her. The family moved to East Greenwich, RI where Renee attended local schools. She attended Castleton State College and graduated with a degree in Communications from the University of Rhode Island.

Renee was a longtime employee of The Edge Sports & Fitness where she was a Manager. She taught swimming and water aerobics and especially enjoyed working with the senior members. Over the years her energetic personality motivated many young children to become proficient swimmers.

In recent years, Renee's love of children led her to volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House in Burlington.

Renee is survived by her beloved children Connor Howard Allen and Casey Claire Allen, and her former husband, Howard A. "Chip" Allen, all of Burlington.

Renee is also survived by her brothers, Michael Grenier and his wife, Carol of Port St. Lucie, FL; Stephen Grenier and his wife, Sharon of North Kingston, RI; her sisters, Norma Jean Juel and husband, Craig of Huntersville, NC; and Claudia Cordisco and her husband Michael of Sparrowbush, NY; along with several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. John Vianney Church, 160 Hinesburg Road, South Burlington VT with a reception immediately following. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Renee's name to Block Island Conservancy or the .

The family is appreciative of all the care and concern from friends, neighbors and community members who have supported Renee these past few years.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019
Remember
