1/1
Renee Shukry Sahyoun
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Renee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Renee Shukry Sahyoun

Renee Shukry Sahyoun, born May 29, 1928 in Haifa, Palestine to Georges and Mary Abinader, passed away with her loving daughter by her side at their home in Charlotte, VT, on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Renee is survived by her children, Rima Burton (Fatima Al Sabah), Mona El Hachem (Kamal), Hoda Sahyoun, Nada Abdelnour (Ziad), and is the cherished grandmother of Maya, Yara, Jad, Karl, Mark; and great grandmother of Sophia, Alex, Theo, and Charlotte-Renee. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter Randa Sahyoun and her devoted husband Shukry Ibrahim Sahyoun.

Renee was committed to her charitable volunteer work, particularly to the S.O.S Organization and the Hospital of Hotel Dieu in Beirut, Lebanon. She was an avid Bridge player and a member of the ACBL Bridge Club in Burlington, Vermont.

She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in Renee Sahyoun's memory to: Home Health and Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, Vermont 05446.

Arrangements are in care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved