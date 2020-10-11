Renee Shukry Sahyoun
Renee Shukry Sahyoun, born May 29, 1928 in Haifa, Palestine to Georges and Mary Abinader, passed away with her loving daughter by her side at their home in Charlotte, VT, on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Renee is survived by her children, Rima Burton (Fatima Al Sabah), Mona El Hachem (Kamal), Hoda Sahyoun, Nada Abdelnour (Ziad), and is the cherished grandmother of Maya, Yara, Jad, Karl, Mark; and great grandmother of Sophia, Alex, Theo, and Charlotte-Renee. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter Randa Sahyoun and her devoted husband Shukry Ibrahim Sahyoun.
Renee was committed to her charitable volunteer work, particularly to the S.O.S Organization and the Hospital of Hotel Dieu in Beirut, Lebanon. She was an avid Bridge player and a member of the ACBL Bridge Club in Burlington, Vermont.
She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in Renee Sahyoun's memory to: Home Health and Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, Vermont 05446.
Arrangements are in care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com
.