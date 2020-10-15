Ret. Colonel Robert Allen Horton
Vero Beach FL - Ret. Colonel Robert Allen Horton 80, beloved husband, father, grandfather, passed away quietly in Vero Beach Florida, on Tuesday October 5, 2020, due to complications of Parkinson's Disease. He was the son of Irene and Howard Horton and was born on December 5, 1939 in Providence Rhode Island. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carole-Lee Horton of Vero Beach, Fl. his Son Christopher R. Horton of Jupiter, FL. daughter Susan E Horton of Stowe, Vt and a granddaughter Mackenzie Horton of Tampa, FL. and many other lifelong friends.
He spent a lifetime of service to others. Enlisting in the Marine Corp in July of 1958 as a Radio Technician at Camp Pendleton, California and was so proud to be a Marine. Then later becoming a Trooper with the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury Vermont. Moving up the ranks quickly, promotions took him to Londonderry and Shaftsbury. Then in 1979 he was promoted to Sergeant in Colchester, in charge of Criminal Investigations. He continued to move through the ranks until in 1984 when he was asked to become Director of the Vermont State Police. Becoming a Major and then Lt Colonel soon after. Then due to his impeccable leadership, he was appointed to become the first Colonel of the Vermont State Police. Retiring in 1994. Service to the community called him back to become to be Chief of Police for the Town of Essex until 2001. After decades of dedication to his Troopers, hundreds of multi state and federal task forces and becoming a pillar in the Law Enforcement community, he finally retired in 2001 after 35 years of service. A friend to everyone, he enjoyed the serenity and quietness of his cabin on Lake Champlain with his wife. Soon moving to Florida full-time, he enjoyed the communities of New Port Ritchey and eventually calling Vero Beach his home.
As one Commissioner once said, "You visit with him and you immediately like him. He's very diplomatic, he has leadership qualities, he's just a nice guy."
A committal service with State Police Honors will take place at Parklawn Cemetery in Bennington, Vermont on October 23, 2020 at 1pm. Reception to immediately follow. Memorial Donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/
.
Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach, Florida. Local arrangements under the direction of E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, Vermont.
A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
or www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net