|
|
R.F. Glenn Ravdin
So. Hero - R.F. Glenn Ravdin, 67, died peacefully Monday evening, August 26, 2019, of Cholangiocarcinoma. He was surrounded by his loving family at his home on Lake Champlain.
Glenn was born in Philadelphia, PA on August 19, 1952, the son of William and Mary (Herndon) Ravdin. After growing up in Cuba and Brazil, he graduated from Temple University in 1977, and began his career as a strategic consultant for businesses and the state of Vermont. In 2005, he formed his own branding consultant firm, 2Ns Inc.
Glenn married Kimberly Simonds on September 2, 1979 in the Lady Chapel on Grand Isle. Driven by a strong social conscience and Quaker ethic, he was very involved in his community and worked as a Guardian Ad Litem. He had strong ecological principles and a great love for Lake Champlain and the Islands. He also enjoyed traveling, sailing, Vermont beer, and fine woodworking.
Glenn is survived by his loving wife Kim of South Hero, by their son Dylan Ravdin and his wife Briana and daughter Marel Ravdin, all of NYC. He is also survived by his sisters Anne Taylor and her husband Richard of Swanton and Susan Ravdin and her husband Wilfrid de Freitas of Montreal, his mother- and father-in-law Elsie and Sy Simonds of South Burlington, his brothers-in-law Geoff Simonds and his wife Pam of WV, and Derek Simonds and his wife Beth of Alburgh, and by myriad nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gifts in Glenn's memory can be made to the Vermont Foodbank (vtfoodbank.org)
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
For those who wish, online condolences can be offered through www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 30, 2019