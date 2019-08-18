|
|
Rheal Claude Gagnon
So. Burlington - Rheal Claude Gagnon, 83 of So. Burlington, died on Monday, August 12, 2019 at the McClure Miller Respite House.
He was born in Limoges, Ontario, Canada on December 31, 1935 the son of the late Albert and Marguerite (LaCroix) Gagnon. Rheal served in the US Air Force from 1955-1963. He was married to Helen Nowland on May 28, 1960 in South Burlington, VT. Rheal worked for many years on the family farm. He was also employed with the U.S. Postal Service for many years and retired in 2009.
Rheal is survived by his five children John Gagnon and wife Sarah of Brattleboro, Katherine Blair of So. Burlington, Andrea Harrington and husband George of Colchester, Ann Trombly and husband Mike of St. Albans, Rheal J. Gagnon and wife Kristen; his grandchildren, Rachel Blair; Abby and Michael Harrington; Jack Gagnon; Michael Trombly; Rheal and Sophia Gagnon; his brothers Gilles Gagnon and wife Ruth, Gerard Gagnon and wife Jane, and by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Helen Gagnon; and by his siblings Pierrette Hadden, Jean Gagnon, and Marcel Gagnon.
Rheal was especially devoted to his grandchildren and was happiest when spending time and money on them. He was extremely proud of all the academic achievements of his children and grandchildren.
Rheal's family extends their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Dr. Jaina Clough, Betsy Ellis-Kempner, PA, and to the wonderful staffs at VNA Hospice and the McClure Miller Respite House.
Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, August 20, from 4 -7pm at the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd. Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 21, at 11:00 am at St. John Vianney Church with burial to follow in Resurrection Park Cemetery, Hinesburg Rd. So. Burlington. In lieu of flowers donations in Rheal's memory can be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy. Colchester, VT 05446. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019