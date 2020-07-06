Richard Albert Parker Jr.
Eden Mills - Richard Albert Parker Jr., 76, of Eden Mills died Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
He was born in Newport on October 17, 1943, son of Richard and Nancy Parker.
Rick attended Johnson High School, excelling in sports and lettering in baseball, basketball and soccer. After graduating he attended Vermont Technical College, getting an associate's degree in agriculture. He enlisted in the army and served in Germany for several years before returning to Vermont and working at the Vermont Asbestos Group. Rick finished his career in Morrisville at Vermont Precision Woodworks. In retirement he enjoyed reading, watching baseball, dining out and spending time with family.
Survivors include his siblings, Stephen Parker and wife Claire of Olympia, Washington, Christopher Parker and wife Etta of Johnson, and Kevin Parker and wife Dana of Denver, Colorado; children Karen Emerson of St. Albans, Dan Parker of Amherst, Massachusetts and Eric Parker of Colchester; and grandchildren Kaitlin and Kelly Emerson.
His wife Mary Ann died earlier, as did his parents.
A service has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19.
To send online condolences: https://faithfh.net
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in his memory to your local food bank.