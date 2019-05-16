|
|
Richard (Rick) Allen Bushway Sr.
- - Richard (Rick) Allen Bushway Sr., 63, passed away on May 14, 2019. He was born and raised in South Burlington. From growing up in the area Rick is often thought to be a staple of the community. For 18 years Rick owned and operated with his family U-Save Beverage a convenience store and deli where he built numerous relationships.
If Rick wasn't working it would be rare to see him alone. Rick married his high school sweetheart Karen Hawley Bushway weeks after graduation and they have been happily married for 44 years. The two were inseparable and a couple to admire.
Rick was a workaholic and had several careers that spanned from the restaurant business where he managed Zachary's Pizza, he became a pool specialist, limousine driver, to then becoming an entrepreneur and running his own business which was a lifelong dream of his. While doing a lot of these items he also worked both full and part-time for over 25 years at Costco Wholesale pretty much covering any area they needed help with. After becoming a Pharmacy Technician at Costco he also supported his friends pharmacy, Freedom Pharmacy. He was proud to do whatever it took to provide and support his family and find what he loved to do. I think what he found he loved most was the people and relationships he made along the way. He was a real people person.
When not at work Rick loved to travel north of the border to Montreal with his best friend Johnny in his beloved Porsche or be on the go to find Karen the food she craved!
He leaves the love of his life Karen; his son Richard and his wife Andrea; his daughter Holly and her husband Eric and his two grandchildren Reece and Ragan; and his son Tobias and his partner John. Rick and his wife also hosted two foreign exchange students Jelle Van Riet and Sang Ho Chung as well as many foster children over 20 years. He also leaves his brother Robert Bushway and his beloved sister Joan Ladouceur. As well as many nieces and nephews. Rick opened his heart to many and there are numerous extended family that are also left in his passing.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, May 19th from 1 pm until 5 pm at Gregory and Son Cremation located at 472 Meadowland Dr. Suite 7 South Burlington, VT 05403. Burial will be held at noon on Tuesday at Resurrection Cemetery located at 200 Hinesburg Rd South Burlington Vermont 05403. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 16 to May 18, 2019