Richard Barnard Gillett
Colchester - Richard Barnard Gillett, 82, died unexpectedly of unknown causes at his home in Colchester, Vermont on May 12, 2019.
"Dick" as we all know him, brought resounding joy to Charles and Agnes Gillett, his loving parents, when he was born at the Degoesbriand Hospital in Burlington on Thursday, November 5, 1936. His siblings, Charles S., Jr., Martha J., and Dorothy E. smiled as they welcomed him into their world.
Growing up in Burlington, Dick played many sports and was an avid hunter and fisherman all of his life. He loved golf too but the golf course usually got the better of him.
On November 8, 1977 Dick's life changed forever when he joined Nancy Ann Fitch in marriage…around the same time that he accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior.
During his early adult years Dick became skilled in construction and worked for several years in land surveying…a job which brought him outdoors to the environment which he loved best. In later years he joined IBM and worked there until his retirement.
Always a loving husband, Dick was a free spirit who enjoyed life and lived one day at a time. His best times in life were the times spent with his wife taking long walks together, traveling together, studying scripture together and just plain being together.
Of significant importance to him was his strong faith in God who gave him strength and courage during difficult health crises.
Dick was a good man, a caring friend and a loving husband. He lived a wonderful life fulfilled with many friends, a special wife, and a loving God…a caring God who called him home to be with Him.
Dick is survived by his loving wife Nancy, several nieces and nephews and many treasured friends. He was predeceased by his parents and his siblings; his brother 'Smitty' and sisters 'Betty' McKiernan and 'Jane' Walker.
A Memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Road, South Burlington. A private graveside burial will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Ready Funeral & Cremation Service. To send online condolences, please visit www.readyfuneral.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 17, 2019