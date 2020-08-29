Richard Birney Sheeran
Burlington - Richard "Birney" Sheeran, 81, of Catherine St. in Burlington died on Wednesday, 27th August at the University of Vermont Medical Center following a short illness.
Birney was born on February 7, 1939 in Burlington, VT. The son of John T Sheeran and Mary (Munson) Sheeran. Birney was a graduate of Burlington High School. He served in United States Military as an Army M.P. from 1961-1963, where he was stationed in Germany. Upon returning to Vermont, he served in the Vermont Air National Guard and worked for General Electric, Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics as a Security Guard for almost 40 years.
Birney is best remembered for his passion for sports, particularly when it came to his children. Throughout his life, he was very involved in all of his kids' sports teams, coached as often as he could, and made a point to never miss one of his children's games. Birney also took it upon himself to make it well known when he was displeased with a call by a coach, ref, or umpire - his kids will never forget these legendary outbursts. Beyond his own children, he was known to regularly shuttle the neighborhood kids to and from practice, and the Sheeran household was a common hangout between school and games.
Those who knew Birney best, however, knew him as a kind and loving father of five adopted children. He worked the night shift almost his entire life allowing him to be involved in his kids' daily lives. Birney had a huge heart and always put his children first. He was also known for his stubbornness, particularly when it came down to holding true to his values. He instilled in his children his family-first values, and many of his children also got a bit of his stubbornness too.
Later in life, Birney enjoyed sharing is love of Legos with his grandchildren, taking walks, cheering on his beloved Red Sox and taking care of his pet cats.
Birney is survived by his five children, his grandchildren, and his two siblings - his son James Sheeran, and grandchildren Alanna, Brittney, James Jr. Carter & Emmitt; his son Michael Sheeran and wife Rebecca Corneau, and grandchildren Piper and Oliver; his daughter Tina (Sheeran) Martin and husband John Martin and grandchildren Josh and Caleb; his daughter Betty Sheeran; his son Tim Sheeran; his brother Stephen Shortsleeve and his sister Mary Jane Fortier. He was predeceased by his brother John "Tim" Sheeran of Winooski.
A private graveside service will take place this week for family at Resurrection Park Cemetery in South Burlington. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com
to place on-line condolences. In Lieu of flowers the family encourages donations to The Vermont Foster/Adoptive Family Association https://vfafa.org/
.