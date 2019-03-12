|
Richard Charles Trombley
Burlington - Mr. Richard "Skipper" Trombley, age 93, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, March 9, 2019 at the McClure-Miller Respite House. He was born in South Burlington, March 3, 1926, son of the late Louis and Sylvia (Russell) Trombley. Dick served in the United States Navy as a Seaman First Class during WWII. He married Louise Jodoin. Louise predeceased him in 1982. Richard retired from the Burlington Fire Department as Deputy Chief in 1983, where he was affectionately known as "Skipper". Durring his time with the fire department, he also owned and operated The Triangle Trading Post and The Tackle Box with Louise. Dick was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elk Burlington Lodge # 916, where he attended Bingo on Monday nights. He will be remembered for his love of bingo, casinos, gardening, and going to garage sales.
Dick is survived by his son Larry Trombley and his wife Debbie of Hensley, AR, his daughters Rebecca Greenough and her husband Gary of Highgate, and Christine Levesque and her husband Jeffrey of St. Albans, his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his sister Janice Orvis of Chicago. He also leaves Louise's sons Daniel Wheel of Milton, Robert Wheel of South Burlington and Michael Wheel and his wife Susan of Pa. Besides his parents and wife, Dick was predeceased by his brothers Theodore, Ronald, Raymond and Norman Trombley, his sister Pauline McGonagle, and Dick's longtime companion Joan Cannistrano.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph's Cathedral. Interment will follow in New Mount Calvary Cemetery - Burlington. The family will receive condolences at the Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home, 85 North Winooski Avenue, Burlington, on Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446. Arrangements are entrusted to his son-in-law Jeffrey Levesque and the staff of Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with his family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 12, 2019