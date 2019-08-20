Services
Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N Winooski Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-2851
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N Winooski Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Cathedral
20 Allen Street
Burlington, VT
Richard Clyde Chaplin Iii Obituary
Richard Clyde Chaplin III

Philadelphia, PA - Richard Clyde Chaplin III, 22, passed away unexpectedly in his home in Philadelphia, PA on August 17th, 2019.

He was born on December 19th, 1996 in Burlington, VT, the son of Jessica and Donald Gonyeau and Richard Chaplin Jr.

Richard attended Essex Technical School and Burlington High School graduating in 2015. He then went on to study Business at Community College of Vermont, Community College of Philadelphia and was accepted and preparing to start Drexel University in the fall. Richard was a loving, charming, charismatic, humorous, stylish young man who loved his family more than life itself. He was a very proud uncle and very close to his nephews Eli and Perth. To know Richard, was to love Richard. His smile will be missed.

In addition to his parents, Richard is survived by his companion David Allyn; his sisters Brittany and husband Matthew Boucher, and Kelly McElroy; his brothers Cyle, Cory and Caden Chaplin and Keith Gonyeau. He is also survived by his grandparents, Arthur and Jennie Barnier Jr., Mary Stevens, and Buckey and Elaine Shortsleeve; along with his Uncle Art III and aunts, Sarah, Rose and Mary; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his great grandparents, Arthur and Lucille Barnier Sr.; his grandparents, Richard and Dorothy Chaplin Sr. and his brother, Roger Arthur Shortsleeve.

Visiting hours will be on Thursday, August 22nd from 4-7pm at Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home, 85 North Winooski Avenue, Burlington, VT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am Friday, August 23rd at St. Joseph Cathedral, 20 Allen Street, Burlington, VT.

Arrangements are in care of Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 20, 2019
