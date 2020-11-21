Richard Daniels
Berlin - Richard Daniels, 78, passed away November 19, 2020 after a battle with Alzheimer's Dementia. Richard was born in Montpelier, Vermont September 6, 1942.
Richard served proudly in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1966. He spent the bulk of his career working for Green Mountain Power Corporation. He loved all animals, motorcycle riding, trips to Disneyworld, and spending his retired years puttering.
He is survived by his daughter Nicole Daniels of Berlin, Vermont; a sister Kathleen and James Frost of Florida; Nephew Mark and Sabine Frost of Vermont; as well as many other numerous relatives and loved ones in Vermont.
There will be no calling hours or funeral services. Private ceremony will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to the Vermont Alzheimer's chapter, 300 Corner Stone Drive, Suite 128, Williston, VT 05495 in his memory. Please visit awrfh.com
