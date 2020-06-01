Richard E. Hamilton
Essex Junction - October 5, 1946 - May 29, 2020
Richard passed peacefully with his wife by his side at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, VT on the evening of May 29th, 2020 at age 73.
He was born in Braintree, MA, and raised in the nearby town of Abington, MA. Although a jokester with a flare for trouble, to know him was to love him. Those who knew him during his early years described him as "our wit in blue jeans… a friend worth having". After years of barely making curfew, stealing ice cream from the Hood plant, and testing the limitations of his mother's patience, he graduated from Suffolk University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree.
The day after graduation, Richard enlisted in the Army. Assigned to Alpha Company and ranked as SP4 (SPC) in Vietnam back in 1969, he proudly performed his Infantryman duties alongside his fellow troops. As a "Wolfhound" in the 2nd Battalion, 25th Infantry Division ("Tropic Lightning") between 1969 and 1970, he overcame many obstacles not unfamiliar to all beloved soldiers. His heroic acts were later recognized when he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze service stars, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Combat Infantryman Badge, and a Bronze Star Medal.
Richard's extraordinary journey continued after his honorable discharge from the Army when he became a Sky Marshal for the U.S. Government. As one can imagine, he was a frequent flyer in and out of Washington, D.C. He moved to VT in 1970 to begin his 38-year career as a Senior Inspector for the Department of the Treasury/U.S. Customs, and later as a Port Intelligence Officer at the U.S. Port of Entry in Highgate Springs, VT. In 1991, he was named Inspector of the Year for the Northeast Region, and runner-up for national recognition. Richard's ambition led him to graduating from the United States Army Intelligence School in 1996, from which he received his Diploma for Intelligence in Combatting Terrorism. He retired in 2008 as a Designated Intelligence Officer (DIO) for U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Service Port of St. Albans.
When not fighting crime, Richard enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was also an avid Elvis memorabilia collector, a loyal Red Sox and Patriots fan, as well as a Beatles and Doo-wop enthusiast. He is commonly known for his quick wit and unconditional love.
Richard is predeceased by his mother and father, Patricia Lyons and William Hamilton, and brother, William "Billy" Hamilton. He is survived by his wife, Julie Kenyon-Hamilton, of Essex Jct., Vt; daughter and son-in-law, Christina and Blake Edwards, of North Hero, VT; step-son, Matthew Parisi III, of South Burlington, VT; sister, Judith McLaughlin, of Plymouth, MA; one grandchild, and many other loving relatives.
There will be no Visiting hours. A Mass of Christian burial with military honors will be held on Thursday June 4, 2020 at 11:00 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church on West St in Essex Jct. Burial will be private at the Vermont Veterans Cemetery in Randolph. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel 68 Pinecrest Drive in Essex Jct. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
In lieu of gifts, please honor Richard's wishes by donating to DAV (DAV.org/site/Donation2?17143.donation=form1&df_id=17143&mfc_pref=T&lvl=monthly&n=Richard%20Hamilton" style="color: #006699" target="_blank" data-trackclick="yes" data-vars-event-category="obit-amp" data-vars-event-action="clio_inline_click" data-vars-event-value="0" data-vars-event-label="clio_inline_DAV">Disabled American Veterans) of Cincinnati, OH (P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301).
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.