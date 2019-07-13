|
|
Richard E. Manchester
Colchester - Richard E. Manchester, 88 of Colchester, died peacefully on July 11, 2019 at Green Mountain Nursing Home.
Richard was born on June 4, 1931 in Burlington, VT, the son of Henry Arthur Manchester and Carmen Adele Guyette. He attended Burlington High School and later joined the U.S. Air Force in 1948. He was assigned to Forbes Air Force Base in Topeka, Kansas, where he met his beautiful wife Shirley Jean Swenson. He brought her home to Vermont, where they raised five children, eventually settling in Colchester.
Richard worked at General Electric where he retired after 40 years. An avid hunter and fisherman, he loved the outdoors. He was deeply dedicated to his community and earned the Hometown Hero Award for picking up food and delivering it to anyone in need of assistance.
Richard is survived by his children and spouses; Gregory and Pauline, Eric and Sue, Russell and Renee', Krista and Michael; his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jean Manchester and many nieces and nephews.
Richard is pre-deceased by his parents, wife Shirley, his brother Scott, son, Forrest, two grandsons and daughter-in-law, Debbie.
The family would like to thank his wonderful neighbors who checked on, visited and helped him whenever the need was there: UVM Baird 4, Shep 4, the Green Mountain Nursing Home team and Dr. Melisa Gibson. You are all amazing and deeply appreciated. We all felt the love and care they gave Richard but also to our family.
Burial with Military Honors will take place at Mountain View Cemetery, Essex Center on Tuesday July 16th at 1PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Chittenden County Food Shelf 228 N. Winooski Ave. Burlington, Vermont 05401.
Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home, Burlington in charge.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 13, 2019