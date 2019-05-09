|
|
Richard Edgar Chiott
Winston-Salem, NC - Always in our hearts, our beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, step-father and loyal friend has been received by his Heavenly Father as God has proven to us he takes the best. Richard passed away at home Saturday evening, May 4 with his family by his side. Richard was born to Edgar and Gene Clark Chiott in Burlington, Vt. He graduated from Burlington High School with the distinction of being the first student to complete Math courses at the University of Vermont while in high school. He earned three degrees from the University of Vermont; BA in Mathematics 1962, MBA in Finance 1976 and a PHD in Bio Chemistry 2003. Richard served in the USAF 1962-1966 achieving the rank of Captain. He received training in Meteorology at Texas A & Mand was stationed in Great Falls. Montana before a tour in Vietnam. He served in USAF Reserves 1966-1972. Richard returned to Burlington in 1966 to join the family business, Chiott Marine, until 1974. Richard then owned and operated several businesses including Chartreuse Caboose, a marine hardware store and the Brass Frog. Richard was financial vice-president of Vermont Morgan, a convenience store/gasoline distribution chain 1977-1985; in 1986 he was employed with a petroleum materials installation and repair company until 1991. Richard was also a consultant in financial management and rea I estate. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife of 38 years, Judith Woodard. Richard moved to North Carolina in 2003 following his marriage to Brenda Hill Walsworth immediately transferring his love of sports to Wake Forest and the Deacon Club. Richard is a lifelong, hardcore, optimistic fan in the Red Sox Nation. This tradition continues with his sons and grandchildren. Richard had a lifetime love of reading and learning and a unique mastery of music from classical to modern. He plays several instruments, percussion and piano being his favorites. After a 25-year membership in Vermont Winds, a concert band in Burlington, he remains a charter member. His other passions include culinary arts, travel, duplicate bridge as a Ruby Life Master and mentor. Richard has played bridge in 48 states. Richard's love of travel include 49 states and Canada, by car, plane, ship and rail. As the family historian, Richard has completed extensive research and has traced his families dating back to AD 900. Richard will be remembered for his integrity, wit, intelligence and kindness. He will be missed beyond words by those who treasure his memory. He would say to you,"always speak kindly to and of others". Richard is survived by his wife, Brenda, sons Glenn of Pfafftown, Darren(Mehitabel)of Pfafftown, daughter Starlan of Lindenhurst, Illinois; Stepchildren Brian Walsworth(Ginger) of Gibsonville, NC and Brooke Dahl (Robert) of Summerville, SC; his sister Carol Welch(Don) of East Montpelier, Vt., Larry Chiott(Leni) of New Philadelphia, OH, Jim(Sharon)Chepachet, RI, Jeff(Cheryl) of Dubuque, IA; Grandchildren, Zoey Norris, Olivia Chiott, Aidan Chiott, Tucker Dahl, Sara Dahl, Abigail Walsworth, Memphis Walsworth, Raeghan Walsworth, Heather Mock, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
To honor his memory services will be held at Messiah Moravian Church, Peace Haven Road with Pastor Jerry Harris at 11:00a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Messiah Moravian, 4440 Peace Haven Road, 27106; WFU Deacon Club, 499 Deacon Blvd., 27105 or Trellis, 101 Hospice Lane, 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 9 to May 10, 2019